One-handed mode launches on OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro with Open Beta 8

OnePlus has started to roll out OxygenOS Open Beta 8, which features the One-handed mode for the OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro. 

Though the changelog oddly enough doesn’t mention the One-handed mode, it does list fixes for mistouches when the phone is in the pocket, fixes the display issue when uninstalling a page, fixes crash issues when opening the camera app and a black screen issue.

The One-handed mode comes with quick gestures to enable users to operate their smartphones with just a single hand.

Some users have received the over-the-air update for OxygenOS Open Beta 8; however, if you haven’t gotten the update, you can always grab a zip file from XDA Developers. 

Source: XDA Developers

Comments