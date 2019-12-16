PREVIOUS|
LG says it’s 2020 TVs are the first to exceed industry 8K Ultra HD spec

Dec 16, 2019

8:08 PM EST

LG announced that its new TVs are the first to exceed the official industry 8K Ultra HD requirements established by the U.S.-based Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The CTA developed the 8K Ultra HD designation and a logo that could be used by manufacturers to indicate which products meet the specification. 8K Ultra HD, which delivers four times more detail than 4K and 16 times more than HD, was defined by the CTA as having a 50 percent minimum contrast modulation (CM) with at least 33 million pixels.

LG said in a press release that beginning in January 2020, every LG 8K TV will display CTA’s 8K UHD logo. Its new 2020 models offer ‘Real 8K’ in two categories — OLED (LG Signature OLED 8K) and LCD (LG 8K NanoCell TV). These TVs will deliver CM values in the 90 percent range.

Further, in the release, LG said that third-party testing by multiple product testing organizations verified that the company’s 75-inch 8K NanoCell TV had a 90 percent horizontal CM and a 91 percent vertical CM.

You can learn more about the official measurements and LG’s 8K UHD TVs here.

Source: LG

