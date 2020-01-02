Samsung APK teardown reveals camera features coming to S11 series

An APK filing discovered byAndroid Police has revealed more information about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold 2.
Coding within the APK showcases new features within the S11/S20’s camera app. Regarding one of the functionalities, ‘Director’s View,’ AP theorizes this will allow users to pick a subject in the viewfinder and have the camera focus on them while filming, even if they’re moving. Director’s View could also change lenses automatically, depending on the type of picture you want.
‘Single Take Photo’ might be able to snap pictures when details are optimal. This means if you’re getting the family ready for a picture, the phone might snap the shot even without the user, when it thinks the photo is optimal.
Pro Video, a feature that launched with the S6 but then disappeared, seems to be coming back. The feature will be able to manually adjust shutter speed, colour tone and ISO while taking a video.
Bokeh Effects will likely have something to do with the Live Focus mode already available in Samsung’s camera app.
The APK teardown also revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 might feature anywhere from 25W to 45W fast charging.
Source: Android Police
