Shruti Shekar’s favourite things of 2019

It’s been, a very, very, very, long year and I’d like to let you all know that I have felt like Kim Kardashian in the gif below all year long.

But before I head back to bed and end the decade in the comfort of it, I wanted to share some of my favourite things from 2019.

Reporting live on TV

It’s been a whirlwind of a year for me and I couldn’t be more grateful.

But hands down, right off the bat, I would have to say my favourite thing that happened in 2019 was fulfilling my lifelong dream of reporting on TV.

I have wanted to be a journalist since I was eight and I have always wanted to be on TV. On January 23rd, I made my TV debut on CTV News reporting about Huawei.

Throughout the year, I made appearances on Global News and capped my year by appearing on CBC News.

I have never felt so fulfilled and proud of myself. I encourage you to never stop dreaming and working towards your goals.

Apple Watch

I really wasn’t sure whether I wanted to get a smartwatch. For a very long time, I contemplated whether or not it would have any value to my life and my daily routine.

In September, I got the Apple Watch Series 5 and it forever changed my entire lifestyle. I am so grateful that I get to track my workouts, see how I am improving, or what I can do better. It has become such an integral part of my existence.

Read more about my entire journey with the watch here.

Ride Cycle Club

Continuing on with the theme of health, I should note that I have always been a health-conscious person. I eat very healthily, I love working out and I love seeing how my body changes and what it is capable of.

One intention I had this year was to be able to work out seven days a week. I also knew that I wanted to really get better at cardio.

In April, I joined a spin studio called Ride Cycle Club and it changed my entire life.

In November, I completed a month-long intense challenge that was part of the studio and I saw how my body changed and how strong it became.

Favourite book of 2019

I tried to take part in the 50 book challenge this year and unfortunately, I only made it to 30. I am still proud I was able to read all the books I did, but there was one book that forever will stand out for me.

Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell was hands down my favourite book of this year. I read it at the start of the year and to this day I can’t stop thinking about it. I have recommended it to so many people, who in turn, have also told me they can’t stop thinking about how twisted and amazing the book is.

The book is about a mother who suffers a lot when her child goes missing. In her quest to uncover what happened to her child, she begins a relationship with a man and soon discovers many hidden secrets.

Favourite shows in 2019

I honestly couldn’t tell you what one show was my favourite this year, so here’s a list.

In no particular order, below are my top 10 favourite shows from the past year:

Don’t F***k with Cats

Mindhunter season 2

Russian Doll

The Witcher

Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories

Big Mouth

Chernobyl

Money Heist

Dead to Me

Broken

Favourite telecom stories

I wanted to end my favourites list with, of course, my top telecom stories from the past year.

Once again, I can’t tell you one particular story that really was my favourite because there was a lot that happened this year.

So I’m going to cheat a bit and link my top telecom stories from the past year. The list encompasses the stories that I heavily worked on and were some of my favourite stories to write about.

My year started with a bang reporting on news on Huawei and it ended with news regarding scam phone calls growing in the country.

In between all of that, I wrote a lot about security breaches, social media, and news coming out of the CRTC.

This year was also my first time fully covering the federal election with respect to any stories that are technology or telecom related.

With that, I want to wish you all a very happy and prosperous New Year. I hope that you build your list of intentions for 2020 and consciously make an effort to fulfill them.

Make every day count, be humble and always stay positive.