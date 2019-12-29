PREVIOUS|
Spotify to pause political ad sales due to lack of sufficient review

The ban will go into effect in early 2020

Dec 29, 2019

9:25 AM EST

Spotify has announced that it is going to stop selling political ads on its platform in 2020 because it can’t sufficiently vet them.

This news comes as campaigns are heating up for the U.S. presidential election in November 2020. It also comes at a time when online platforms are under pressure to stop misinformation and false political ads.

“At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our processes, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content,” a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement. “We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities.”

The pause on political ads only applies to Spotify’s ad sales, and not to ads that are embedded into third-party content.

Twitter banned political ads in October, while Facebook is facing scrutiny for its decision to not police political ads.

Source: CBC 

