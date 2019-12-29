Snapchat to launch personalized user-focused cartoon episodes with Bitmoji TV

Snapchat has announced that users’ Bitmoji avatars will be the stars of a full-motion cartoon series in February 2020.
With Bitmoji TV, your avatar and those of your friends will feature in regular adventures. It’s currently unknown how long the episodes are going to be. The adventures will include you and your friends running away from zombies, falling in love with robots and riding in spaceships.
Snapchat currently has Bitmoji Stories, which are daily stories that let users tap through a comic-style adventure. Bitmoji TV is expected to go beyond this with full-on episodes.
Creating original user-focused shows for its Discover section will help Snapchat to differentiate itself from other social media giants. The platform has to come up with new ways to garner users, as Instagram and Facebook have both successfully embedded its Stories feature.
Bitmoji is easily Snapchat’s most popular feature and is now going to gain some more spotlight in the new year. Bitmoji TV is scheduled to launch globally in February.
Source: Snapchat Via: TechCrunch
