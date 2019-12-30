What consumer tech are looking forward to in 2020?

The year is almost over and we’ve seen a variety of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and laptops throughout 2019. While we don’t know exactly what’s in store for 2020, we have a few guesses.
It’s likely, that in 2020 we’ll see more foldable smartphones from Samsung, Huawei, and TCL. Additionally, we know that Motorola will finally release its foldable Razr smartphone in 2020. Furthermore, LG will probably show off another handset with two screens, and there might be an iPhone with 5G capabilities.
5G may be a big thing for devices next year. While many companies such as Samsung, Huawei and OnePlus have already launched 5G handsets, none of these smartphones have been available in Canada. 5G is not yet available in Canada; however, it’s possible we might see some form of 5G near the end of 2020.
What I’d like to see in 2020 is a new flagship smartphone from HTC, hopefully, one that features great build quality, a huge battery and takes decent pictures. I would also like to see new handsets that slide out of the chassis offering another way to hide the selfie camera, such as this Samsung patent.
Let us know in the comments below what consumer tech you would like to see in 2020.
Comments