Amazon says demand for Alexa in cars is ‘through the roof’

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is apparently quite popular among automakers.
Speaking to CNBC, Ned Curic, vice-president of Alexa Auto, said demand for Alexa in cars is “through the roof” going into 2020.
“Two and a half years ago, we had nothing,” Curic told CNBC. “We’re much further than I thought we would be. I’m quite pleased with the speed we were able to build and deploy.”
Curic is referring to the fact that Alexa vehicle integration started off with basic features like remote car starting. Through increased partnerships, Amazon has since expanded functionality to bring Alexa into cars for voice assistance and launched Echo Auto, an aftermarket in-vehicle device with Alexa.
So far, Amazon has announced partnerships with 10 automakers, most notably GM, which will bring Alexa to its Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC line of vehicles in the first half of 2020. However, Amazon told CNBC that the company is “essentially talking” with all major automakers about Alexa integration.
Therefore, it remains to be seen what will come out of Amazon’s Alexa Auto efforts. For now, though, Alexa users can be optimistic that the assistant may come to their vehicles in the not-too-distant future.
Source: CNBC
