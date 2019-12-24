YouTubers reach their goal to plant 20 million trees

A few YouTubers who started a project a few months ago to plant 20 million trees have reached their goal.
YouTuber Mr. Beast worked with a number of other creators to launch the initiative, and received help from the Arbor Day Foundation. Every dollar that was donated to the initiative meant that one tree was going to be planted somewhere.
#TeamTrees, we did it!🌲 pic.twitter.com/WKf0oVuiyZ
— TeamTreesOfficial (@teamtreesofficl) December 19, 2019
“20 million trees – in less than two months – is an incredible accomplishment and it belongs to all of us. Whether you donated, created content, or simply told your friends about #TeamTrees, this win is yours,” the team wrote in a tweet.
The group reached their goal of 20 million trees on December 29th. The team isn’t stopping there, as the project’s website is still live and accepting donations. It will remain live indefinitely, and donations are still coming in.
Source: @teamtreesofficl
