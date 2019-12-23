PREVIOUS|
You can now turn auto-play videos off in Google Play Store

Turning auto-play off won't work on GIFs

Dec 23, 2019

8:51 AM EST

You can now turn off auto-play videos in the Google Play Store.

According to 9to5Google, the feature prominently happened in the ‘Games’ feed. For example, in the ‘Game Spotlight’ section, which currently has Call of Duty: Mobile, there is a carousel of promotional graphics that starts with a video that automatically plays.

Google says you can now control these auto-play videos with a new option, which is located under Settings>General>Auto-play videos.

There are three options:
Auto-play videos at any time. Data charges may apply.
Auto-play videos over Wi-Fi only
Don’t auto-play videos.

It’s worth adding though, according to 9to5, that even if you select ‘Don’t auto-play videos,’ this won’t work for GIFs, which will still auto-play in the Play Store.

The new update is live with version 17.9.17

Source: 9to5Google

