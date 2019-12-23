Google Play Store offering holiday deals on games, movies, e-books and more

Android users can now take advantage of a variety of holiday deals on the Google Play Store.
To start, various mobile games are offering at least 50 percent off in-game purchases, including:
- Angry Birds 2
- Animation Throwdown: The Collectible Card Game
- Assassin’s Creed Rebellion
- Call of Duty Mobile
- The Elder Scrolls: Blades
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery
- Pokémon Go
Meanwhile, you can get 50 percent off your first month with the PicsArt photo editing app.
Those who like reading can get a bunch of e-books for under $5 CAD, such as:
Alternatively, here are some the Play Store’s audiobooks that are under $7:
- A Dog’s Way Home
- The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher
- Meet Me in the Future: Stories
- Rolling in the Deep
Finally, there are many movie and TV show deals, including:
- All Star Wars movies — $17.99 (regularly $22.99)
- John Wick Triple Feature (4K) — $19.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Hannibal (Season 1) — $0.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (4K) — $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Rocketman — $9.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (4K) — $9.99 (regularly $29.99)
See all of the Google Play Store’s deals here.
Comments