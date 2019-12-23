PREVIOUS|
Google Play Store offering holiday deals on games, movies, e-books and more

The Play Store says these are its 'Biggest deals of the year'

Google Play Store

Android users can now take advantage of a variety of holiday deals on the Google Play Store.

To start, various mobile games are offering at least 50 percent off in-game purchases, including:

Meanwhile, you can get 50 percent off your first month with the PicsArt photo editing app.

Those who like reading can get a bunch of e-books for under $5 CAD, such as:

Alternatively, here are some the Play Store’s audiobooks that are under $7:

Finally, there are many movie and TV show deals, including:

See all of the Google Play Store’s deals here.

