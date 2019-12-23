Apple reportedly renews Mythic Quest for second season

Apple is reportedly renewing comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet for a second season, according to The Slanted.
The first season of the Apple TV+ show is set to premiere on February 7th.
The show is about a team of video game developers that try to manage a popular video game. Each episode will be a half-hour long and there is a total of nine episodes in season one.
The show is produced by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, who both worked on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
In Canada, Apple TV+ costs $5.99 per month.
Source: The Slanted
