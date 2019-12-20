Eastlink launches Boxing Week deals, offers free TV with LG G8X Dual Screen

Regional carrier Eastlink has put up its Boxing Week deals with plenty of savings available on smartphones.
Most of Eastlink’s deals involve savings offered through its EasyTab program, which lets customers pay off the cost of their device over 24 months. EasyTab lets customers pick any plan or switch plans “with no penalties or cancellation costs.”
Below are some of the best deals on offer.
- iPhone 11 – $0 down with $30 24 month EasyTab (save $240)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ – $0 with $50 24 month EasyTab (save $240)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $0 with $35 24 month EasyTab (save $600)
- LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen – $0 with $30 24 month EasyTab (save $360) + free 32-inch LG HD TV
- Samsung Galaxy A70 – $0 with $15 24 month EasyTab (save $336)
- iPhone XS Max – $0 with $42 24 month EasyTab (save $360)
- iPhone XR – $0 with $20 24 month EasyTab (save $336)
As for plans, customers can get unlimited calling and messaging plus 5GB of data for $55, 10GB for $65 or 15GB for $75 per month. If you don’t need unlimited calling, you can save $5 per month and get 500 minutes instead.
You can learn more about the deals on Eastlink’s website.
