Eastlink launches Boxing Week deals, offers free TV with LG G8X Dual Screen

Most of the savings come as discounts on EasyTab pricing

Dec 20, 2019

12:10 PM EST

Eastlink Boxing Week 2019

Regional carrier Eastlink has put up its Boxing Week deals with plenty of savings available on smartphones.

Most of Eastlink’s deals involve savings offered through its EasyTab program, which lets customers pay off the cost of their device over 24 months. EasyTab lets customers pick any plan or switch plans “with no penalties or cancellation costs.”

Below are some of the best deals on offer.

As for plans, customers can get unlimited calling and messaging plus 5GB of data for $55, 10GB for $65 or 15GB for $75 per month. If you don’t need unlimited calling, you can save $5 per month and get 500 minutes instead.

You can learn more about the deals on Eastlink’s website.

