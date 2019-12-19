Facebook planning to place ad during the Super Bowl

For the first time ever, Facebook will be placing an ad during the Super Bowl.
The Wall Street Journal reports that the ad is reportedly going to be 60-seconds long and will feature Chris Rock and Sylvester Stallone. The ad will be promoting the Groups feature, Engadget reported, adding that people have seen the two film on the Rocky Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Buying a spot to advertise during one of the most-watched sporting events is also not cheap, it has been reported that one 30-second ad can cost up to $5.6 million USD (about $7.3 million CAD).
In previous years other tech companies have also placed ads during the Super Bowl, including Hulu’s Instagram egg ad that promoted mental health awareness and an Amazon Alexa ad that had Gordon Ramsay, Rebel Wilson, Cardi B and Anthony Hopkins.
Source: The Wall Street Journal, Engadget
