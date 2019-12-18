Telus SmartHome app lets users watch Santa leave gifts in their home

Telus SmartHome iOS and Android mobile app users can now watch Santa Claus as he moves through their homes leaving presents.
The telecom company is adding the new feature ahead of the holidays for its SmartHome security system subscribers. Users can now open a camera feed and watch as Santa Claus moves through their home, leaving gifts and stuffing stockings.
To set it up, you’ll have to download the latest version of the app on your device, which is 4.10.11 for iOS and 4.10.13. for Android.
Next, you need to select a Live Video feed and tap the Santa icon to take a snapshot. Then, you can add one of the Santa images and resize or move him according to the frame.
You also have the option to select from day or night Santa images. Lastly, users can click on the download or share icons to share the image with your friends and family.
The feature is available between December 10th and 26th. You can find out more about it here.
Image credit: Telus
Source: Telus
Comments