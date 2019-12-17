Trudeau’s executive director of communications leaves post to join Microsoft

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s executive director of communications is leaving her post to work for Microsoft.
Kate Purchase tweeted: “Bittersweet to announce that I’ll be leaving @JustinTrudeau’s office next week for a new adventure. It’s been a wild and inspiring ride, but when you get the call to join @Microsoft to work for @satyanadella – you jump!”
— Kate Purchase (@katepurchase) December 17, 2019
As Maclean’s reported, Purchase’s role has been in charge of crafting Trudeau’s image.
Purchase has been in politics since 2011, according to her LinkedIn profile. She’s held various roles for the Liberal Party and went on to work for Trudeau when he became the leader of the party in 2013.
From 2015 onwards, she was Trudeau’s executive director of communications and planning. During the election period this year, she was the party’s chief national campaign content strategist.
It is unclear what Purchase will be doing next at Microsoft, but she will likely still be based in Canada.
Image credit: LinkedIn
Source: @katepurchase
