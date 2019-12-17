PREVIOUS
OnePlus to reveal Concept One at CES 2020

The special event will be held from January 7th to 10th

Dec 17, 2019

11:12 AM EST

While we were aware that OnePlus was holding an event at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, we now know that the China-based company plans to unveil the OnePlus Concept One.

In celebration of OnePlus’ 6th anniversary, the company will show off the OnePlus Concept One at the Wynn Las Vegas from January 7th to 10th, 2020 from 10am to 5pm PST. Whatever this smartphone is, OnePlus says that the Concept One will sport an ‘Alternate Design and Alternate Future.’

It’s currently unclear what OnePlus plans to do; however, the company wrote in its press release that “the name itself, Concept One, is a clear promise that this device is only the first in a series to come and shows OnePlus’ commitment to applied, innovative technology — bringing users an ever smoother, faster, and more ‘burdenless’ experience. The OnePlus Concept One demonstrates a vision of both new technology and alternate design approach for the future of smartphone.”

Let us know in the comments below what you think this concept smartphone would be.

Source: @oneplus, OnePlus

