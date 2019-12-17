CRTC issues reminder about spam call blocking taking effect Dec 19

The CRTC is reminding everyone that a new call blocking system will be coming into effect on December 19th.
On December 19th 2018, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ruled that Canadian carriers need to implement universal network-level blocking of calls with blatantly illegitimate caller identification in order to address spam calls in a year’s time.
The CRTC said that will now be implemented to better protect Canadians from unsolicited and illegitimate calls.
Calls with caller identification information that exceeds 15 digits, “or does not conform to a number that can be dialled” will be blocked before reaching a subscriber.
“Canadians need to have the right tools to manage nuisance calls. With the implementation of a call blocking system, calls that are malformed will be stopped within the network,” CRTC chairman Ian Scott said in the release. “At the same time, we are working with the industry on other tools to better protect Canadians from nuisance calls, including a process to alert them when the caller ID has been spoofed. ”
More recently, the CRTC also announced that it will implement the STIR/SHAKEN framework by September 2020 to reduce Voice-over-Internet-Protocol spam calls.
Among other efforts, “the CRTC is working with telecommunications service providers to authenticate and verify the caller ID information and to trace nuisance calls back to their points of origin.”
If you’re looking to avoid spam calls entirely, here is a guide on how to do so.
Source: CRTC
Comments