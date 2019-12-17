PREVIOUS
News

Google launches AI-powered tool to help conservationists track wildlife

The tool can also be accessed by the public

Dec 17, 2019

9:02 PM EST

0 comments

Google has launched an AI-powered ‘Wildlife Insights’ tool that aims to help conservationists and researchers track wildlife.

The tool helps them track wildfire by going through the images and sharing them in a searchable public database. The AI system is trained to automatically delete pictures that don’t include any wildlife. It also labels animals that it does spot in an image.

This helps researchers and conservationists track animal populations and monitor how they have been impacted by climate change.

“Anyone collecting camera trap photos can upload and share them with the global conservation community. Photos are stored online so you can access them from anywhere, from any device or computer, even out in the field,” the website reads.

Although the website is designed for researchers, it can be used by the public. You can parse through more than four million pictures through a map that has filters for categories such as countries and species.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Dec 17, 2019

2:34 PM EST

Google blog reveals how Pixel 4 telephoto camera improves Portrait Mode

News

Dec 12, 2019

3:33 PM EST

Google reportedly working on screenshot editor for Chrome on Android

News

Nov 20, 2019

8:03 PM EST

Startup backed by Bill Gates reaches solar breakthrough

News

Nov 25, 2019

8:08 PM EST

AI system determines how much of ‘Henry VIII’ Shakespeare actually wrote

Comments