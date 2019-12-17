A quarter of Canadians pick streaming over holiday events: Crave survey

Twenty-four percent of Canadians are planning to spend their time using streaming services instead of attending gatherings during the holidays, according to a new survey from Crave.
With Canada’s population of about 37.59 million, this means that about nine million people are choosing streaming over social outings.
Elsewhere, the survey — conducted by data service firm Maru/Blue on behalf of the Bell-owned Crave — looked into the demographics of people streaming during the holidays.
First, 33 percent of millennials plan to skip holiday events, compared to only 14 percent of people aged 55 and up. Further, 28 percent of men said they’d rather stream, as opposed to the 19 percent of female respondents. On the other hand, Quebeckers were the most likely to attend an event instead of streaming.
In terms of what people are watching, Crave says Game of Thrones was its most-streamed show in each province this year — not surprising, given the release of the fantasy drama’s final season this spring.
Rounding out the top five most-streamed Crave series were The Handmaid’s Tale, Chernobyl, Big Little Lies and Letterkenny. It’s worth noting that The Handmaid’s Tale is shot in Toronto, in addition to being based on famed Ottawa-born author Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name. Meanwhile, Letterkenny is Bell’s comedy series about a small Ontario town that features Canadian cast and crew.
Maru Voice ran the survey online from December 2nd to 3rd, 2019 among 1,509 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists. The firm says the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percent.
Source: Crave
