Uber and MADD Canada partner to prevent drunk driving over the holidays

Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are partnering to remind the public to plan ahead and avoid driving impaired.
MADD Canada says that on average, up to four Canadians are killed in alcohol or drug-related motor vehicle crashes in Canada each day. The two organizations say that since hundreds of thousands of people will be travelling on roads during the holidays, they need to remember to exercise caution.
The two have outlined that whether you chose to take public transportation, a rideshare, or have a designated driver, there are many alternatives to driving while impaired. They are also highlighting their ongoing campaign, Reason to Ride, which pushes for people to choose a rideshare instead of driving drunk.
“We can all do our part in spreading awareness and encouraging friends and family that there is never a reason to get behind the wheel after drinking when there are a million reasons to ride,” Uber said in a blog post.
Uber is also partnering with law enforcement to help distribute safety toolkits that aim to educate the public on how simple it is to find a ride home.
Source: Uber
