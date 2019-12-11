PREVIOUS|
Twitter aims to develop open social media standard with new project

The social media giant says it will take years to develop the standard

Dec 11, 2019

12:04 PM EST

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has unveiled a new project called ‘Bluesky,’ which is designed to develop an open social media standard.

Dorsey said the social media giant is funding a small independent team that consists of five open source architects, engineers and designers to develop the standard.

Dorsey believes that Twitter used to be more open but has recently become centralized, which has made it difficult to enforce global policies to deal with misinformation.

He also thinks the value of social media is moving away from content hosting and more towards recommendation algorithms, and that there currently isn’t a better alternative.

The team will collaborate with companies, researchers and civil society leaders to develop the standard, which is expected to take years to form.

