PREVIOUS|
News

Season 10 of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ coming to Crave on January 19

This gives you enough time to watch all nine seasons to prepare

Dec 11, 2019

4:01 PM EST

0 comments

Get ready Larry David fans, the next season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is slated to hit Bell’s Crave streaming service on January 19th.

Specifically, the show will be available at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT. You’ll also need have the Crave plus HBO add-on to watch the show.

If you haven’t seen Curb Your Enthusiasm yet, you can watch all the previous nine seasons on Crave as long as you subscribe to the platform’s HBO add-on.

The show is based on a fictional version of Larry Davids’s life as he navigates L.A in a post-Seinfield world. One of the most interesting aspects of the show is that the actors are just given an outline of the plot and subplot and most of the dialogue is improvised.

If you’re a fan of Seinfield, which was written in part by David, then season seven of Curb Your Enthusiasm is a must watch as it’s a fake reunion of sorts of the cast of that show plus David.

Source: HBO Canada

Related Articles

News

Dec 11, 2019

7:01 PM EST

‘Angry Birds’ is celebrating ten years in the App Store

News

Dec 11, 2019

4:35 PM EST

Twitter now supports iOS Live Photos by turning them into GIFs

News

Dec 11, 2019

4:14 PM EST

Google developing ‘Resume on Reboot’ for faster Android update process

News

Dec 11, 2019

3:50 PM EST

Almost 5 percent of Pornhub’s game console traffic comes from Nintendo’s Wii U

Comments