Almost 5 percent of Pornhub’s game console traffic comes from Nintendo’s Wii U

Nintendo’s beleaguered Wii U console may have been discontinued nearly three years ago, but that hasn’t stopped gamers from getting good use out of the system.
According to Pornhub’s 2019 Year in Review, 4.3 percent of the pornography sharing site’s overall gaming system traffic came from the Wii U. While this marks a 5.6 percent decrease from last year, it’s still amusing to think that a not-insignificant number of people are using the Wii U’s clunky GamePad to consume pornography.
Beyond the Wii U, Sony’s PlayStation Vita handheld accounted for 9.1 percent of Pornhub’s game console traffic. While the system had a longer lifecycle than the Wii U, it was still discontinued this past March, making its inclusion on the list interesting as well. In fact, Pornhub says Vita traffic shot up by 23 percent since last year.
Meanwhile, the still-on-the-market Nintendo 3DS made up 0.04 percent of overall Pornhub gaming system traffic. The Switch was not included because it does not have a dedicated internet browser.
Beyond handhelds, Pornhub says 51.5 percent of its game console traffic comes from PlayStation. The site didn’t mention a specific platform, so this number presumably includes both the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Overall, PlayStation traffic shrunk by 5.2 percent from 2018 to 2019.
On the other hand, Xbox traffic — seemingly made up of both Xbox 360 and Xbox One — increased by 5.3 percent to reach 34.7 percent this year.
All of these stats factor in worldwide Pornhub traffic and are not specific to Canada.
