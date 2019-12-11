Toronto Raptors, Avengers and voting top Canada’s 2019 Google searches

At the end of every year, Google releases a report that breaks down its search engine’s top queries by country.
Now, the tech giant has published its ‘2019 in Search’ overview.
Unsurprisingly, the Toronto Raptors dominated Google’s Canadian charts this year, given the team’s first-ever NBA championship win. Altogether, the Raptors topped both the general ‘Searches’ and ‘Canadian News’ lists. Meanwhile, the team’s former star player, Kawhi Leonard, placed second in ‘Searches’ and first in both ‘People’ and ‘Toronto Raptors’ Players.’
Right behind Leonard in second place for ‘People’ was Mississauga, Ontario’s own Bianca Andreescu — no doubt due to her victory over Serena Williams in the 2019 U.S. Open. Further, Andreescu was Google’s most-searched Canadian and third-biggest search in ‘Canadian News.’
Outside of sports, Avengers: Endgame was Canada’s most-searched movie on Google — not surprising, given that it’s now the highest-grossing film of all time. Meanwhile, Game of Thrones was the top TV-related search, which is also to be expected since the show ended this year — to much controversy, no less.
Beyond entertainment, the 2019 federal election also generated significant traffic on Google in Canada. The election results were the third-most frequent query in ‘Searches’ and the second-highest trend on ‘Canadian News.’ Additionally, the number one question starting with ‘Who…’ was “Who should I vote for?” while the most searched ‘How…’ question was “How do I register to vote?” For what it’s worth, the biggest ‘Why…’ question was ‘Why is Toronto called the 6?’
Other miscellaneous findings from the report include:
- Most searched in ‘Diets’ — Plant-based
- Most searched ‘Musician & Bands’ — Freddie Mercury
- Most searched ‘Recipes’ — Beef Stroganoff
- Most searched in ‘Songs’ — Old Town Road (Lil Nas X)
Google’s full 2019 in Search report for Canada can be found here.
Source: Google
Comments