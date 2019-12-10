Chrome now notifies users if it thinks their password has been stolen

Google has rolled out Chrome version 79 and it comes with several security improvements that aim to better protect users’ passwords.
Chrome will now warn users if it believes passwords have been stolen in a data breach. It will then suggest that users change the passwords everywhere they were used.
“When you type your credentials into a website, Chrome will now warn you if your username and password have been compromised in a data breach on some site or app,” the tech giant said in a recent blog post.
For this feature, Google is using several layers of encryption to match encrypted copies of passwords. By doing so, the tech giant is able to securely match passwords.
The browser is also expanding its ‘Safe Browsing’ feature that maintains a list of unsafe sites on the web and refreshes every 30 minutes. However, Google says that some phishing sites slip through the 30-minute window. This is why Chrome now also has a real-time phishing feature that it says will warn users about malicious sites in 30 percent more cases.
The tech giant has also added better support for multiple profiles on the browser. It has added a better visual indicator of what profile the user is currently using. Google says this will help people ensure that they’re saving their passwords to the right profile.
The latest version of Chrome launched on December 10th and the features should roll out over the next few weeks.
Image credit: Google
Source: Google
Comments