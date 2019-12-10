Bell prepaid carrier subsidiary Lucky Mobile has received an award from the Web Marketing Association for ‘Best Telecommunication Mobile Application’ for its mobile app on Android and iOS.
The app launched in October and has helped fulfill “a growing need to empower clients to manage their prepaid service on the go,” according to the Web Marketing Association.
Specifically, the app was praised for having a “full suite of self-serve functions” including the ability to manually or automatically top-up accounts, monitor balance and usage, manage add-ons and more.
As a result, in September 2019 the Lucky mobile team launched the My Account app with a full suite of self serve functions empowering Lucky mobile customers to easily manage their services.
The Lucky Mobile app can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android.
Source: Mobile Web Award
