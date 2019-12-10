Bell expands its wireless home internet to Eastern Townships in Quebec

Bell announced that it has expanded its broadband wireless home internet service to communities in regional county municipalities in Quebec.
The municipalities include Brome-Missisquoi, Coaticook, Memphrémagog and Val-Saint-François in the Eastern Townships region of Québec.
Bell says that the service is now available to eligible homes in Bolton-Est, Bolton-Ouest, Compton, Dunham, Farnham, Frelighsburg, Hatley, Ogden, Saint-Armand, Sainte-Anne-de-la-Rochelle, Stanstead, Stukely-Sud, Sutton and Waterville. The service will soon be available in Eastman.
“Wireless Home Internet is specifically designed to bring the benefits of broadband Internet to smaller towns and rural communities, and we look forward to expanding the service further in Quebec and beyond,” said Rizwan Jamal, president of Bell Residential Services in a press release.
Bell’s wireless home internet is already available in several communities in Québec, including a recent launch in the Montérégie region.
The company says that its wireless home internet is expected to ultimately reach at least one million rural homes throughout Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.
Source: Bell
Comments