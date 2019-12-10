PREVIOUS|
Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 on sale at The Source up to $50 off

Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 are sale for today only

Dec 10, 2019

1:56 PM EST

The Apple Watch is discounted at The Source right now for a one-day sale. The devices are being offered for up to $50 off.

The sale is only available for the Apple Series 5 and the Series 4.

Below are The Source’s deals on the smartwatch:

  • Apple Watch Series 5 44mm: now $549.99, was $569.99
  • Apple Watch Series 5 40mm: now $509.99, was $529.99
  • Apple Watch Series 4 44mm: now $509.99, was $559.99
  • Apple Watch Series 4 40mm: now $469.99, was $519.99

This version of the Apple Watch does not have access to the LTE.

Both the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 also support the new electrocardiogram app that allows users to detect unnatural heart rhythms.

