Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 on sale at The Source up to $50 off

The Apple Watch is discounted at The Source right now for a one-day sale. The devices are being offered for up to $50 off.
The sale is only available for the Apple Series 5 and the Series 4.
Below are The Source’s deals on the smartwatch:
- Apple Watch Series 5 44mm: now $549.99, was $569.99
- Apple Watch Series 5 40mm: now $509.99, was $529.99
- Apple Watch Series 4 44mm: now $509.99, was $559.99
- Apple Watch Series 4 40mm: now $469.99, was $519.99
This version of the Apple Watch does not have access to the LTE.
Both the Apple Watch Series 4 and Series 5 also support the new electrocardiogram app that allows users to detect unnatural heart rhythms.
