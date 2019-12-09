PREVIOUS|
News

Bell wireless network down in select Canadian cities

Some Bell and Virgin subscribers are experiencing issues when sending texts and making calls

Dec 9, 2019

11:31 AM EST

0 comments

Multiple people are reporting that Bell’s wireless network is down for texting and calling.

64 percent of users on downdetector.ca are reporting text message errors. Bell’s support channel on Twitter has also confirmed its working on fixing both calling and texting. Notably, a portion of the outage seems to stem from the Ottawa area.

A reader sent us a tweet that states some of their messages are being marked as ‘Failed to send,’ but are still going through.

MobileSyrup will update this post when the service interruption gets resolved.

Related Articles

News

Oct 23, 2019

3:09 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile plan offers 8GB of data for $65

News

Nov 28, 2019

6:00 AM EST

CCTS annual report shows 35 percent increase in telecom complaints

News

Nov 29, 2019

3:24 PM EST

Bell launches wireless home internet service in Montérégie, Quebec region

News

May 16, 2019

4:23 PM EDT

Virgin offering $20 credit for 6 months on home internet plan

Comments