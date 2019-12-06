Walmart Canada selling Mario-themed Nintendo Switch bundle with case, eShop credit

Walmart Canada is now selling an exclusive Mario-themed Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a carrying case for the console and a $25 eShop credit.
The Switch itself sports ‘Mario Red’ Joy-Cons, while the case features a matching red design with an image of the gaming icon himself. Notably, this bundle is priced at $399.96 CAD, which is the same price as buying a Switch on its own.
Therefore, this bundle offers around $40 in extra value, when factoring in the $25 eShop credit and the case (which isn’t sold separately but Switch cases typically go for $15 to $25).
The bundle can be ordered from Walmart.ca here.
