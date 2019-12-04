PREVIOUS|
Firefox now has picture-in-picture video support on Windows

macOS and Linux will get support for the feature in January 2020

Mozilla has released support for picture-in-picture video viewing on Firefox for Windows with the launch of Firefox 71.

Picture-in-picture allows users to keep watching a video while browsing through different tabs. When you’re watching a video, you now just have to hover your mouse over the video and a blue-coloured “Picture-in-Picture” option will appear.

“Picture-in-Picture allows a video to be contained in a separate and small window, and still be viewable whether you switch from tab-to-tab or outside the Firefox browser,” Mozilla wrote in a blog post.

The feature is currently only available on Windows OS. Mozilla says picture-in-picture support will be available on macOS and Linux in January 2020.

Image credit: Mozilla

Source: Mozilla 

