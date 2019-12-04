Latest Xbox sale discounts party games, backward compatible titles

Following a slew of Black Friday deals, Microsoft has kicked off a new digital Xbox One game sale that focuses on smaller party games and Xbox 360 titles that are backward compatible.
Here are some of the most notable offers:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence — $33.49 (regularly $66.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Battle Pass Edition — $99.99 (regularly $124.99)
- Dragon Age: Origins (Xbox 360) — $3.74 (regularly $14.99)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 — $14.99 (regularly $24.99)
- Mirror’s Edge (Xbox 360) — $3.74 (regularly $14.99) [with Xbox Live Gold]
- Nidhogg 2 — $5.99 (regularly $14.99)
- The Surge 2 — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Tropico 6 — $61.59 (regularly $76.99) [with Xbox Live Gold]
The full list of deals can be found here.
