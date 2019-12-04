PREVIOUS|
News

Latest Xbox sale discounts party games, backward compatible titles

Jackbox is always a good party game

Dec 4, 2019

7:11 AM EST

0 comments

Xbox One S

Following a slew of Black Friday deals, Microsoft has kicked off a new digital Xbox One game sale that focuses on smaller party games and Xbox 360 titles that are backward compatible.

Here are some of the most notable offers:

The full list of deals can be found here.

Related Articles

News

Dec 4, 2019

12:13 PM EST

Google rolls out ‘some’ Assistant functionality to Stadia

News

Nov 30, 2019

9:10 AM EST

Walmart Canada reveals Cyber Monday 2019 tech deals

News

Nov 26, 2019

11:35 AM EST

Xbox boss says ‘nobody’s asking for VR,’ leads PlayStation exec to respond

News

Nov 15, 2019

12:54 PM EST

Latest Xbox update brings Google Assistant, new gamertag system and more

Comments