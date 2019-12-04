Cineplex to offer discounts to Tangerine customers on top of Scene rewards

Cineplex has announced that Tangerine customers will soon be able to take advantage of new ‘Tangerine Tuesday’ promotions.
Like the name suggests, those with the digital bank can receive discounted Cineplex tickets on Tuesdays. MobileSyrup has reached out to Cineplex to confirm the exact discount amount and will update this story once a response has been received.
It’s worth noting that Tuesdays already feature reduced prices, but this new promotion offers Tangerine customers a further discount. On top of that, Scene says they can use their Scene cards for an additional 10 percent off of admission.
Meanwhile, Tangerine clients can also get a free upgrade to a regular or large popcorn when buying the salty snack with their Tangerine card.
Cineplex didn’t give an official launch date for Tangerine Tuesdays, but said they are “coming soon.”
For now, Tangerine is enticing people with a $100 bonus when they become a new client using the Promo Code ‘Movies’ and open an eligible Savings Account. More details can be found here.
Source: Cineplex
Comments