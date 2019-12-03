PREVIOUS
News

Microsoft adds support for five more languages to its ‘Seeing AI’ app

The app helps the visually impaired read signs and receive spoken cues

Dec 3, 2019

9:02 PM EST

0 comments

Microsoft’s app designed to describe things to the visually impaired, which is called Seeing AI, has added support for five more languages.

Seeing AI now supports Dutch, French, German, Japanese and Spanish. The iOS-only app previously was only available in English, which didn’t make it useful for the visually impaired who don’t speak or understand the language.

The app allows users to read signs and interpret a person’s facial expressions. It also helps users navigate the world through spoken cues, which can now be done through users’ native languages.

The app is free to download, but is still somewhat of a barrier for people who don’t have iOS devices. Microsoft has not revealed any plans to bring the app to Android, until then, it still remains inaccessible for some users.

Source: Microsoft Via: Engadget  

