PREVIOUS
News

Microsoft kicks off Black Friday digital Xbox game sale, offers up to 65 percent

Save on games like Borderlands 3, Control and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Nov 21, 2019

1:44 PM EST

0 comments

Control game

Microsoft’s Black Friday sales on digital Xbox games are now live.

Altogether, there are savings of up to 65 percent on hundreds of games. Note that these deals require an Xbox Live Gold membership.

Here are some of the most notable offers:

The full list of Xbox Black Friday digital game sales can be found here.

Meanwhile, a round-up of the company’s hardware-related deals can be found here.

Image credit: 505 Games

Related Articles

News

Nov 18, 2019

5:22 PM EST

Here are Microsoft’s Surface Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

News

Nov 18, 2019

9:07 AM EST

SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme microSD card discounted on Amazon Canada

News

Nov 20, 2019

3:03 PM EST

Xbox One update makes it easier to learn about and buy games that friends are playing

News

Nov 21, 2019

1:31 PM EST

Pokémon Sword and Shield beats record for Nintendo’s fastest-selling Switch game

Comments