Microsoft kicks off Black Friday digital Xbox game sale, offers up to 65 percent

Microsoft’s Black Friday sales on digital Xbox games are now live.
Altogether, there are savings of up to 65 percent on hundreds of games. Note that these deals require an Xbox Live Gold membership.
Here are some of the most notable offers:
- Borderlands 3 — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare — Operator Edition — $87.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Code Vein — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Control — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman 2 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K20 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of Xbox Black Friday digital game sales can be found here.
Meanwhile, a round-up of the company’s hardware-related deals can be found here.
Image credit: 505 Games
