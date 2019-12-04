PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy S11 likely to feature Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor

It's possible the new one will be featured in the S11 in February

Dec 4, 2019

11:05 AM EST

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint scanner

In 2019 we’ve seen plenty of new handsets with in-display fingerprint scanners, even in Canada. However, one type of scanner that sets itself apart is Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor available in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10. 

At the 2019 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, the American company announced that an upgraded version of the S10 and Note 10’s 3D Sonic fingerprint reader. This new variant, called the 3D Sonic Max will allow users to scan two fingerprints simultaneously for added security.

The 3D Sonic Max sensor recognition area is 17 times larger than the current variant, which should make logging into the phone even easier. Qualcomm also says that the 3D Sonic Max’s enables a one in a million accuracy rate compared to the one in 50,000 in the 3D Sonic Sensor, according to an interview conducted by Engadget with Gordon Thomas, senior director of product management at Qualcomm.

That being said, it’s likely that Samsung’s Galaxy S11 and Note 11 in 2020 will feature this upgraded sensor. A complaint by many is that Samsung’s fingerprint scanner isn’t as fast as the optical sensors; however, this upgraded variant should fix that issue. Additionally, it’ll continue to work while your finger is wet and is still more secure than the optical variant.

Source: SamMobile

Related Articles

News

Nov 19, 2019

4:17 PM EST

Qualcomm predicts 450 million 5G phones will ship in 2021

Resources

Dec 3, 2019

8:03 AM EST

Here’s how to watch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Tech Summit in Canada

News

Dec 3, 2019

2:00 PM EST

Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 865, 765 and 765G platforms

Comments