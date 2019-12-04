In 2019 we’ve seen plenty of new handsets with in-display fingerprint scanners, even in Canada. However, one type of scanner that sets itself apart is Qualcomm’s 3D Sonic Sensor available in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10.
At the 2019 Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, the American company announced that an upgraded version of the S10 and Note 10’s 3D Sonic fingerprint reader. This new variant, called the 3D Sonic Max will allow users to scan two fingerprints simultaneously for added security.
The 3D Sonic Max sensor recognition area is 17 times larger than the current variant, which should make logging into the phone even easier. Qualcomm also says that the 3D Sonic Max’s enables a one in a million accuracy rate compared to the one in 50,000 in the 3D Sonic Sensor, according to an interview conducted by Engadget with Gordon Thomas, senior director of product management at Qualcomm.
That being said, it’s likely that Samsung’s Galaxy S11 and Note 11 in 2020 will feature this upgraded sensor. A complaint by many is that Samsung’s fingerprint scanner isn’t as fast as the optical sensors; however, this upgraded variant should fix that issue. Additionally, it’ll continue to work while your finger is wet and is still more secure than the optical variant.
Source: SamMobile
