Sony teases ‘series of celebrations’ this week to mark PlayStation’s 25th anniversary

Sony has revealed that it will run a “series of celebrations” this week to commemorate 25 years of PlayStation.
In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan reflected on the long-running video game brand. As Ryan notes, the original PlayStation launched in Japan on December 3rd, 1994.
While the blog post primarily goes on to reflect PlayStation’s legacy, the article does say fans should “join us all week at PS Blog and on our social channels for a series of celebrations.”
No other information is given, so it’s unclear exactly what this means. It’s safe to say these celebrations won’t reveal any new details on the PlayStation 5. More than likely these celebrations will include interviews and streams with developers of prominent PlayStation games.
That said, it’s possible that new footage could be revealed for certain PlayStation titles, especially since the company hasn’t held a Nintendo Direct-like ‘State of Play’ stream since September.
In any case, more information will be revealed later this week.
Source: PlayStation
