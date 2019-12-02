December security patch rolling out to several Google Pixel devices

Google is launching the December security patch to a variety of handsets. The company is rolling out the factory/OTA images, which include fixes to bugs and security vulnerabilities.
According to the patch notes, the Pixel 2 series, 3 series, 3a series and 4 series will get fixes for vulnerabilities that range from moderate to critical.
Surprisingly, the update is delayed for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL handsets.
Here are some of the fixes rolling out.
- Fix for static noise in Spotify (Pixel 4/4 XL)
- Fix for background audio static in third-party camera apps (Pixel 4/4XL)
- Dark mode support in bootloader (Pixel 4/4 XL)
- Fix for lost Bluetooth pairing information (Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL/ Pixel 3a/ Pixel 3a XL/ Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL)
- Fix for pairing issues with Garmin Devices (Pixel 4/4 XL)
- Fix for display flicker in various use cases (Pixel 4/4 XL)
- Improve haptic vibration intensity in certain cases (Pixel 4/ 4 XL)
- Fix misaligned device orientation in certain cases (Pixel 4/4 XL)
- Fix for Google Pay card display in power menu (Pixel 2/ Pixel 2 XL/ Pixel 3/ Pixel 3 XL/ Pixel 3a/ Pixel 3a XL/ Pixel 4/ Pixel 4 XL)
The updates also include fixes and improvements to performance, stability, camera, display and face unlock.
The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL also get the Live Caption functionality available on the Pixel 4 series, which transcribes audio and displays captions so users can read along.
In an odd turn of events, we at MobileSyrup still haven’t received the November updates for our Pixel 4 devices. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve got the November security updates.
