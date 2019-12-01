Microsoft Store launches Cyber Monday deals in Canada

Microsoft has launched its Cyber Monday deals and has discounted the Surface Pro 7, Xbox One consoles and Xbox games.
The deals will be running until December 5th.
Here are the deals:
- Save up to $390 on new Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover Bundle
- Save up to $390 on new Surface Laptop 3
- Save up to $300 on new Surface Pro 7
- Save up to $150 on Xbox One consoles
- Office Home & Student 2019, only $119
- Save up to $150 on select Surface Go
- Up to 67% off over 650 Xbox games
- Save $500 on Acer Nitro 7
Microsoft is also offering a number of discounts on HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS and MSI laptops. The full list of PC deals can be found here.
Microsoft Store shoppers can get free shipping and extended returns throughout the holiday season, ending on January 31st.
Source: Microsoft Canada
Comments