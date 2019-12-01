PREVIOUS|
Tangerine no longer charges for Interac e-Transfers from web, iOS, Android apps

Customers previously had to pay $1 for each Interac e-Transfer

Tangerine, which is a subsidiary of Scotiabank, has made Interac e-Transfers from its web, iOS and Android apps free.

The company previously charged $1 for each Interac e-Transfer.

Tangerine’s website now reads: “Great news, Interac e-Transfer is now free! So add this to your list of great reasons to open a Tangerine Chequing Account for all of your everyday banking needs.”

A number of major banks including RBC, TD, BMO, CIBC and Scotiabank got rid of their Interac e-Transfer fees for some accounts and it seems that Tangerine has finally followed suit.

The iOS and Android apps have recently been updated to offer the free Interac e-Transfers.

Source: Tangerine Via: iPhone in Canada

