What tech-related items did you get on Black Friday?

Like every year, Black Friday was full of deals from a variety of retailers, including Best Buy, The Source, Wal-Mart and plenty more.
There are still a variety of sales going on in Canada, but many of the deals end on Monday, December 2nd.
As such, we’re curious if you’ve already purchased anything or have your eyes on an item that’s currently on sale.
Personally, I’m taking a look at the Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM lens from Best Buy, the PS Plus 12-month membership and the Google Home Max that’s now $150 off.
Let us know in the comments below what you bought or plan to buy and how much it cost.
Comments