PREVIOUS
News

What tech-related items did you get on Black Friday?

Let us know what you got in the comments below

Nov 30, 2019

10:10 AM EST

0 comments

Black Friday 2019 stores

Like every year, Black Friday was full of deals from a variety of retailers, including Best Buy, The Source, Wal-Mart and plenty more.

There are still a variety of sales going on in Canada, but many of the deals end on Monday, December 2nd.

As such, we’re curious if you’ve already purchased anything or have your eyes on an item that’s currently on sale.

Personally, I’m taking a look at the Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM lens from Best Buy, the PS Plus 12-month membership and the Google Home Max that’s now $150 off.

Let us know in the comments below what you bought or plan to buy and how much it cost.

Related Articles

News

Nov 29, 2019

3:21 PM EST

Shopify lets people watch Black Friday sales live around the globe

News

Nov 28, 2019

2:35 PM EST

Best memory deals on MicroSD cards and hard drives on Amazon

News

Nov 28, 2019

9:00 PM EST

Best Buy Canada Black Friday 2019 deals now available

Comments