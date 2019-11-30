OxygenOS Open Beta 2 brings several fixes to OnePlus 6/6T

The OxygenOS Open Beta 2 is now rolling out to both the OnePlus 6 and 6T and brings with it a number of fixes.
Most notably, the update fixes a fingerprint identification issue, as well as the animation lag for the fingerprint unlock.
Other fixes included in Open Beta 2 are:
- Fixed the automatic Freeze and Reboot issues
- Improved system stability and fixed other known issues
- Improved the performance and General bug fixes
- Fixed the 5Ghz WiFi connection
As the name suggests, Open Beta 2 isn’t completely stable software, so be aware of other potential issues following installation. If the download isn’t appearing for you, head to Settings —> System updates and then refresh the section to pull up the Open Beta OTA file.
Via: 9to5Google
Comments