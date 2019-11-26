Almost nine million Canadians tuned into the 107th Grey Cup

Nearly nine million Canadians watched at least part of the 107th Grey Cup on November 24th, according to data from Numeris, an audience measurement organization.
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made history when they received their first Grey Cup victory since 1990, which ended a 29-year wait for another championship.
There was an increase of 19 percent of viewers who tuned into the game when compared to 2018. Nearly one-in-four Canadians watched some or all of the Blue Bombers’ 33-12 victory over the Tiger-Cats. There was also an increase of 77 percent in terms of livestreaming audiences using TSN Digital platforms when compared to last year.
TSN’s social media platforms also garnered significant engagement throughout the game, with more than 4.3 million impressions.
Image credit: @Wpg_BlueBombers
Source: Numeris
