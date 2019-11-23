PREVIOUS|
Here are the Samsung Galaxy S11, OnePlus 8 and Huawei P40 leaks from last week

Here are all the smartphone leaks from November 16th to November 22nd

Nov 23, 2019

10:08 AM EST

From Samsung to Huawei, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.

Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days. The leaks below encompass news from November 16th to November 22nd.

Samsung

Renders of the S11 have appeared online, showing off a handset that looks similar to the Note 10 series. The S11 also sports a curved Infinity-O display with a screen size between 6.3 inches and 6.7-inches.

Samsung Galaxy S11

For more on the S11 leak, click here.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 will reportedly sport four rear-facing cameras and an Infinity-O display similar to the rumoured S11 series. Unlike the S11 series, the phone will reportedly feature a flat display.

For more on the A71, click here.

Huawei

Even though the Huawei Mate 30 series might release in Canada, the company’s P40 handsets are reportedly launching to a global audience. The phone will release at some point in 2020.

For more for the P40 series, click here.

OnePlus

The OnePlus 8 series leak showcases hole-punch cameras on the front of the device.

The OP8 will reportedly sport a single front-facing shooter, while the OP8 Pro is tipped to feature a dual front-facing camera. Additionally, the phones will feature four rear-facing cameras.

For more on the OP8 series leak, click here.

