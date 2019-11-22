PREVIOUS|
Upgrade to a Rogers Ignite bundle and get a $100 Amazon gift card

This could be a handy gift card to have before Black Friday

If you’re looking to upgrade your Rogers internet this holiday season, then check out the carrier’s Ignite bundles to get a free Amazon gift card.

The offer unfortunately only applies to existing Rogers customers who are upgrading to an Ignite bundle in Ontario, New Brunswick or Newfoundland and Labrador. It’s also only running until November 25th.

Beyond the Amazon gift card, users will also get $149.99 off their first bill since this deal comes with free installation.

Ignite bundles include internet, home phone and Ignite TV. Ignite TV is Rogers’ IPTV platform that allows subscribers to watch on their TV, tablet, phone or computer.

There are five bundles to choose from and they range in price from $124 to $184 depending on how many channels you select, as well as how fast of an internet connection you require.

You can dive deeper into the bundles on Rogers’ website. 

Source: Rogers

