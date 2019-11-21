How to watch Tesla’s ‘cybertruck’ reveal tonight in Canada

Tesla is set to reveal its first-generation electric truck tonight live from the west coast.
If this event is anything like the Model Y event, Tesla will live stream it on its website and it might even run a little late. The Model Y stream was at this URL last time, so it’s likely at that URL again. If it changes, MobileSyrup will update the post.
Tesla also has a Youtube channel that might broadcast the reveal as well.
We don’t know very much about the truck so far, but Musk has revealed a few details. You can read our previous post to learn about the already announced features.
As always, MobileSyrup will be watching the event as it unfolds, and we’ll have a post to detail all the new truck’s information shortly after it’s announced.
