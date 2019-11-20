Pokémon Go’s December Community Day celebrates 2019 with 11 monsters

Alright, Canadian trainers. Lace up your boots and get ready for Pokémon Go‘s December Community Day.
The December event takes place over two days instead of just a few hours and it highlights all 11 monsters from the year’s previous Community Days. That means from 9am to 9pm (local time) on both days you’ll be able to catch tons of Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar.
On the first day, December 14th, from 11am to 2pm, you’ll also have even more opportunities to catch Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Slakoth, and Bagon.
The following day at the same time, Mudkip, Ralts, Trapinch, Turtwig, and Chimchar will appear more frequently in the game.
During these two three-hour periods, users will also get double Catch Stardust, double Catch XP, and half Egg hatch distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators.
When players evolve the special event Pokémon during both days, the Pocket Monsters will learn the exclusive move from their Community Day from earlier in the year.
