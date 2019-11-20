Xbox One update makes it easier to learn about and buy games that friends are playing

Microsoft has begun to roll out a new Xbox One feature that helps users get up to speed on what their friends are playing.
Xbox Live’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb revealed the feature on Twitter.
We are starting to roll out a new feature for Xbox One: Directly from the Guide you will be able to quickly get more information on a game your friend is playing – with a link to play it (if installed), install (if you own it) or buy it + a link to the official club pic.twitter.com/VpVGqPzI6u
— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) November 19, 2019
Now, clicking on a specific friend in the Friends section will bring up what game they’re playing and give you the option to either play it (if already installed), install it, view it in the Microsoft Store or visit the game’s official club social meeting place.
While the main purpose of this feature is no doubt to help sell games, there are certainly some other use cases for it. Most notably, the feature could help users discover more Game Pass games, given the on-demand subscription service’s ever-growing catalogue.
Even for premium-priced games like the pictured Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this feature may help people learn more about games they otherwise didn’t know much about. Further, the club integration can simply help someone find a new community to join, without needing to buy anything at all.
