News

Xbox One update makes it easier to learn about and buy games that friends are playing

Nov 20, 2019

3:03 PM EST

Microsoft has begun to roll out a new Xbox One feature that helps users get up to speed on what their friends are playing.

Xbox Live’s Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb revealed the feature on Twitter.

Now, clicking on a specific friend in the Friends section will bring up what game they’re playing and give you the option to either play it (if already installed), install it, view it in the Microsoft Store or visit the game’s official club social meeting place.

While the main purpose of this feature is no doubt to help sell games, there are certainly some other use cases for it. Most notably, the feature could help users discover more Game Pass games, given the on-demand subscription service’s ever-growing catalogue.

Even for premium-priced games like the pictured Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this feature may help people learn more about games they otherwise didn’t know much about. Further, the club integration can simply help someone find a new community to join, without needing to buy anything at all.

Via: Engadget

