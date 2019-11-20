Apple announces expanded ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum

Apple announced that it’s rolling out redesigned ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum made to help introduce more elementary and middle school students to coding.
The Cupertino, California-based company says the new curriculum includes more resources for teachers, a brand new guide for students and updated Swift Coding Club materials. The company said the millions of students in over 5,000 schools worldwide already use Everyone Can Code curriculum.
Everyone Can Code’s new curriculum builds on existing puzzles, guides and activities designed to make learning code approachable. For example, the all-new student guide to Swift Playgrounds, Everyone Can Code Puzzles, helps students build on what they already know and experiment with new coding concepts.
There’s a companion teacher guide as well, which supports educators in bringing coding into the classroom. Plus, Apple says it designed Everyone Can Code to support all students and optimized it for VoiceOver. The curriculum also includes close-captioned videos, audio descriptions and videos in American Sign Language.
Further, Apple also announced that starting November 20th, learners worldwide can register for thousands of free Today at Apple coding sessions taking place in December at all Apple Stores in celebration of Computer Science Education Week.
From December 1st to 15th, Apple Stores around the world will increase Today at Apple coding sessions. These free, interactive sessions provide opportunities for participants at a variety of skill levels to get started with coding. Plus, Apple offers sessions for every level, such as block-based coding with robots for beginners and Swift Playgrounds sessions for the more experienced.
Finally, more advanced learners in high school and college can utilize the Develop in Swift curriculum which provides practical tools for and techniques for futures jobs. Apple says the curriculum is great for both beginners and for those looking to expand on previous experience.
You can learn more about Everyone Can Code on Apple’s website.
